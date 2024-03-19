AP leaders to attend CWC crucial meeting today

Vijayawada: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member N Raghuveera Reddy, CWC special invitee Gidugu Rudra Raju and former Union minister M M Pallam Raju will attend the crucial CWC meeting to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday. The party is holding the crucial meeting ahead of releasing the party manifesto and discuss various party and national issues. The Andhra Pradesh leaders will participate in the CWC meeting and explain the political developments in the state. The CWC will also discuss the selection of candidates for the polls. It is expected that names of Andhra Pradesh candidates may be figured in the third list that may be released in a week. Congress so far released two lists of the nominees for the Lok Sabha elections.

Many senior party leaders are visiting the state party office in Vijayawada and several hundred applications were submitted by the aspirants, who wish to contest Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Party state president Y S Sharmila personally spoke to the applicants at Andhra Ratna Bhavan and submitted the names to the AICC.

The Congress Central Election Committee will select the candidates for contesting the elections in the country.