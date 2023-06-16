AP: No respite yet: Severe heat waves, heat waves forecast in 503 mandals today

Vijayawada: Two weeks have passed in the month of June but there is no sign of monsoons and rains while people across the state are reeling under the scorching sun and heat waves. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority forecast severe heat waves will prevail in 268 mandals in the state on Friday and heat waves in 235 mandals.

People are suffering from suffocation and extreme heat. Main roads wear a deserted look between 12 noon and 5 pm in the cities and towns as people prefer to stay indoors due to high temperature. APSDMA announced that severe heat waves will prevail in the districts of Alluri Sitarama Raju , Anakapalli, Bapatla, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, Parvathipuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Vizianagaram, West Godavari and YSR.

Similarly, heat waves will prevail in 235 mandals in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Of the total mandals of 670 in Andhra Pradesh, severe heat waves and heat waves will prevail in 503 mandals, stated the APSDMA. Temperature levels will be between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

On Thursday, severe heat wave conditions prevailed in 210 mandals and heat waves in 220 mandals. Only 430 mandals recorded severe heat waves and heat waves on Thursday. The heat wave mandals will increase to 503 on Friday.

Petty traders, daily wage workers, vendors are losing livelihood because the trading activity has drastically decreased because are reluctant to move out of homes due to high temperatures and heat waves. Construction workers are unable to work in the high temperatures and it is hampering the construction activity. Elderly workers and women are facing many hardships to work in the scorching heat and it may delay the construction activity. People are eagerly waiting for the arrival of monsoon and relief from the heat and suffocation.