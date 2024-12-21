AP partners with TBI to modernise higher education

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday signed an MoU with the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) to modernize the higher education system in the state. The partnership aims to align AP’s education framework with glob-al standards and prepare students for emerging economic opportunities.

The TBI, a global organization, has been working with political leaders around the world to create real change for their people by advising on strategy, policy and delivery – with technology as an enabler of all three. The institute helps leaders translate ambitious ideas into tangible out-comes, enabling them to deliver meaningful progress for their citizens. Under this collaboration, the TBI will advise the Minister of Human Re-sources Development in driving transformative changes in Andhra Pra-desh’s higher education system.

Specifically, the TBI will work on identi-fying opportunities to boost employment outcomes for its youth by im-proving the tertiary education landscape, especially in the government-run universities, polytechnics, and colleges. Ultimately, this initiative aims to foster innovation and create a robust platform for inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Andhra Pradesh.

The TBI will work collaboratively with the Andhra Pradesh government to benchmark global best practices and identify critical skill gaps in the cur-rent system. Based on this, the TBI will help develop a comprehensive roadmap to build a future-ready education ecosystem.

With a team of over 800 professionals, including political strategists, pol-icy experts, delivery practitioners, and technology specialists, the TBI op-erates in more than 40 countries across five continents. The institute manages over 100 projects addressing pressing global challenges. Com-mitted to supporting governments worldwide, the TBI remains commit-ted to supporting governments and improving lives across the globe.