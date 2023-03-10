AP priority sector lending pegged at `2.86 lakh crore

Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy congratulated NABARD for its proactive role in fostering rural prosperity. He acknowledged various challenges being faced in the agrarian sector and shed light upon the roadmap for achieving sustained growth in farm incomes and reducing the vulnerability of farmers.





He was the chief guest at the State Credit Seminar for 2023-24, organised by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) here on Thursday. He released the State Focus Paper projecting a potential of Rs 2.86 lakh crore for 2023-24 prepared by NABARD's AP Regional Office. The Minister appreciated NABARD for supporting the State's initiatives aimed at creating infrastructure in agriculture, irrigation, social and rural connectivity sectors. He also stressed on creation of post-harvest infrastructure, Rythu Bharosa Kendras food processing units, modernisation of dairies for welfare & sustainability of the farmer.





Chief General Manager MR Gopal said the State Focus Paper would help the bankers in preparation of a road map for enhancing the flow of credit in the State. It would also help the government in identifying investment priorities, especially in the infrastructure sector. The document also encompasses sector-specific interventions required by all the stakeholders of rural development in the State. He urged banks, Lead District Managers, SLBC and government departments to ensure that the potential identified in the State Focus Paper 2023-24 is duly taken note in the District Credit Plans. DGM Dini S Panicker, General Manager P Jayakannan, Principal Secretary Chiranjivi Choudhary, Commissioner for Cooperation Babu A, General Manager and Convener of SLBC Navneet Kumar, Chairman of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank Rakesh Kashyap, MD of APCOB Dr R Shreenath Reddy, Commissioner of School Education K. Bhaskar, Managing Director of APMSIDC D Muralidhar Reddy, senior government officials and senior officials of commercial banks, regional rural banks and APC0B also attended the programme. DGM MSR Chandra Murthy, proposed a vote of thanks.



