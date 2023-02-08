AP role model for world in education sector: MLA Parthasarathy

Vijayawada(NTR District): Former Education Minister and Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy stated that AP has emerged as a role model for the world to follow its policies of education sector. The government has been revolutionising education system in the State with a focus on free and quality education for all, he said.

At a press meet at his office here on Tuesday, the MLA informed that the government's greatest investment is in the field of education. "Earlier, everyone wanted corporate type education, which is only for the privileged. BYJUS-type content was exclusively reserved for the upper classes. But today, we can see how a government school student too is holding a BYJUS tablet and is getting the same exposure like any other child in the most cosmopolitan city in the country," he added.

Parthasarathy further pointed out that the previous governments had completely crippled the education system and only teachers were paid salaries and nothing was done for modernisation of schools. The MLA explained that the Supporting Andhra's Learning Transformation (SALT), a new programme supported by World Bank, is being implemented with a view to strengthen the foundation schools and provide training and skill development to teachers.

He informed that the Central government has also decided to start 14,500 schools across the country with all facilities. They have just renamed Nadu-Nedu as PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India), he said.