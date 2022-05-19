AP sets up pavilion at Davos

Vijayawada: The high-level delegation led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at Davos from May 22 to 26, will be holding discussions toward decarbonising economy focusing on Industrialisation 4.0.

Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has set up a pavilion in Davos with a slogan 'People -Progress -Possibilities' at Davos. The state government is committed for decarbonised economy and it would also focus on investment opportunities.

The state will showcase the strategy followed to curb Covid-19 pandemic using Testing -Tracing-Treatment method and also the revolutionary measures taken by the government in education, health and development sectors.

Andhra Pradesh will also focus on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment. The government intends to make room for the industrialisation of interconnectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress and the CM and the state delegation will take part in the extensive discussions in Davos in this regard.

The resources and opportunities available to the state to become the right platform for industrialisation 4.0 will also be explained in the event.

The conference will also showcase opportunities in the Bangalore-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore and Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridors to various industrial bodies and entrepreneurs. It will also describe how well-trained human resources are being developed. The state will showcase how ports will contribute to industrialisation 4.0.

The state will also focus on changes that need to be made in industrial strategies. It will focus on best companies for partnership in areas of strengthening the process of delivering products directly to the doorstep, integrating it with digitalisation, further enhancing the manufacturing sector in the state and developing the best

resources.