AP Soft Tennis teams leave for Odisha with high hopes

District Sports Authority (DSA) chief coach SA Azeez asked the tennis players to bring name and fame to the district as well as to the State by excelling in the games. The coaching camp for senior men and women teams from March 5 at Tennis Complex on the premises of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada, jointly organised by NTR District Soft Tennis Association and Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association, was concluded on Friday.





The senior teams will be participating in 19th senior soft tennis championship to be held at Bhubaneswar in Odisha from March 19 to 23. In view of this, NTR DSA chief coach SA Azeez presented sportswear to senior men and women players on Friday. Later, both the teams left Vijayawada for Bhubaneswar to participate in the senior nationals.





Speaking on the occasion, Azeez said that the soft tennis game is developing day by day and several players represented the Indian team from the State. He suggested to the players that senior teams must win the championship and get a chance to participate in the National Games, which will be organized in Goa this year.





The coaching camp was conducted under the supervision of the Soft Tennis Association Chairman Daram Naveen Kumar. AP Soft Tennis Association general secretary D Dilip Kumar, NTR district representative D Satyanarayana, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Tennis Coach Y Siva Ramakrishna, coaches P Isaq, Navin and others were present on the occasion.



