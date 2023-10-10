APCC hails AICC decision to conduct BC Census

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Monday hailed the resolution passed by the All India Congress Committee calling for the BC Caste Census in the country. He said former AICC president Rahul Gandhi has announced that BC Census will be taken up in the Congress-ruled States.

He said the announcement of Rahul Gandhi proved that the Congress party takes the aspirations of the Backward Classes ahead in the country. He said three Congress-ruled States out of four States in the country have BC Chief Ministers and it shows how the Congress party is giving preference to the Backward Classes.

Rudra Raju said the BJP is ruling in 10 States in the country but it has appointed only one BC leader as the Chief Minister. He said the Congress party believes that the Backward Classes in AP will be elated over the decision taken by the AICC.