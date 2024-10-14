APCNF model suits climate emergency: NITI Aayog

Vijayawada: NITI Aayog team appreciated the APCNF model for addressing the urgent global issues of biodiversity loss and environmental damage. The team observed how natural farming promotes food security, ecological sustainability, and socio-economic development.

With growing concerns over the degradation caused by synthetic fertilisers and chemical pesticides, the delegation emphasized the importance of transitioning to natural farming.

Addressing a meeting held here on Saturday night, NITI Aayog team who have visited natural farming fields in the state for two days shared their impressions upon APCNF model.

The team was impressed by the role of Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research and Learning (IGGAARL) research, the farmer scientist course, and the experiences of the farmer scientists.

Prof Dr Ramesh Chand, along with a delegation from NITI Aayog, explored the impact of the Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) initiative. He called for the Central Government to take a proactive role in promoting natural farming across India. The team is eager to engage stakeholders in developing a national agenda for sustainable farming practices.

B Rajsekhar, Special Chief Secretary, spoke about the government’s efforts to extend natural farming across the state. He shared his personal experiences working with the department and highlighted RySS’s commitment to supporting small and marginal farmers.

Vijay Kumar, Executive Vice-Chairman of RySS, Dr Suresh Kumar Chaudhari, Neelam Patel, Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi, Dr Rajbir Singh, Praveen Kumar Singh also spoke.

Dr KS Varaprasad proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr DV Raidu, Dr Samuel Anand, officials from RySS and academy include Y Sudhakar, Gopichand, Dr M Maheswari, Dr Vijay Sandeep, Parthasaradhi (DPM, NTR District) were present along with farmer scientists and mentors.