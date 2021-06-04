APMDC submits iron ore tender for judicial review

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has submitted the tender document for selection of a mine operator (MO) for the iron ore reservation area of 25 hectares in Ananthapuram districtto the AP Judicial Preview Commission.

"It is pertinent to note that APMDC has received reservation of 25 ha of iron ore bearing area in H Siddapuramvillage of D HirelalmandaI in Ananthapuram district. The block is presently unexplored and fully under forest cover. The iron ore reserves of the area are estimated to be valued at Rs 826 crore, the company, the corporation said in a press release on Thursday.

As per the orders issued by Government of Andhra Pradesh, any project of value Rs 100 crore and above shall be sent to the AP Judicial Preview Commission. The tender document for the iron ore reservation area shall be available on the AP Judicial Preview Commission website till June 10, 2021 for public comments and suggestions.

Prospective bidders and general public can share their comments to the AP Judicial Preview Commission at judge­jpp@ap.gov.in, the release said.