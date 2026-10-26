APPTA seeks poll duty exemption for employees with chronic illnesses

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers Association (APPTA) has urged the State Election Commission (SEC) and the State government to exempt teachers and employees suffering from chronic illnesses, including rheumatoid arthritis, from election duties in the ongoing local body elections.

APPTA State president Kaki Prakash Rao and State general secretary MG Mehdi submitted a representation to the State Election Commissioner, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the General Administration department, seeking exemption on humanitarian grounds.

The association pointed out that several teachers and government employees across the State were suffering from arthritis and other chronic conditions that cause severe joint pain, swelling and restricted mobility.

It said assigning such employees to election duties, which often require them to remain active and work for extended hours from morning to evening, could aggravate their health problems and expose them to further medical complications.

The association appealed to the authorities to take the health conditions of employees into consideration while assigning election duties and issue appropriate instructions to exempt those suffering from debilitating chronic illnesses.

APPTA leaders stressed that a humanitarian approach was necessary to ensure that employees with serious health conditions were not subjected to undue physical strain during the election process.