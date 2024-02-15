Live
APRSA leaders console kin of slain tahsildar Ramanaiah
- 1. They also meet Vizag CP and seek speedy trial and punishment for the accused
- 2. Thank CM for announcing Rs 50 lakh ex gratia and job to his wife
Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association (APRSA) leaders met the family members of the slain tahsildar S Ramanaiah of Vizag rural mandal at his native place of Dimilada village in Srikakulam district on Wednesday and paid rich tributes to the departed soul. Tahsildar Ramanaiah was brutally murdered in Vizag. The family members on Wednesday performed ceremony at the native village in Srikakulam. Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and other leaders expressed deep condolences to the family members of the tahsildar. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh and job to the wife. Venkateswarlu said the APRSA will be supportive of the family of the tahsildar. The APRSA Visakhapatanam and Srikakulam districts units handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to the family members.
Venkateswarlu and other leaders later met Vizag police commissioner Ravi Sankar Ayyannar and asked him to punish the guilty severely and take stringent action for murdering the tahsildar.
They demanded setting up of fast track court and speedy investigation. They also met Vizag district collector A Mallikarjun and thanked him for rendering assistance to the family of Ramanaiah. They requested the district collector to send a recommendations to the government to set up a separate department to resolve the land disputes, long pending land dispute cases and land grabbing cases.