APSACS targets zero per cent HIV/AIDS cases by 2030

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) project director Dr A Siri said the APSACS with the support of National AIDS Control Organisation (NAC) is working with objective of achieving the zero per cent of HIV/AIDS cases in the state by 2030. She said around 10,000 HIV/AIDS infected people are in Andhra Pradesh and the APSACS is creating awareness among the youth on the HIV/AIDS in the state.

Dr Siri along with the Vijayawada DCP Gowtami Salini flagged off the 5k Run on the BRTS road on Tuesday as part of the awareness campaign on the HIV/AIDS in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the project director said 25 per cent young men and 38 per cent young women in the state have awareness on the HIV/AIDS in the state and stressed upon the need to create awareness among all youngsters on HIV.

She said HIV may be infected from mother to child and one person to other if the same syringe is used by people. She said the use of syringe by drug addicts and druggists may also spread the HIV/AIDS.

Dr Siri said the winners of the 5k Run held in Vijayawada will be sent to Goa to participate in the national level 10k Run. She said two men, two women and two transgenders from each district participated in the state level 5k Run in Vijayawada and the first place winner will be given Rs 35,000 cash prize and runner who gets the second place runner will get Rs 25,000.

Later, the prizes and merit certificates were presented to the winners. Dr Kameswar Prasad, Dr T Manjula, Dr Usharani, APSAC co-ordinators Dr Rajendra Prasad, Adi Lingam and others participated in the prize distribution.