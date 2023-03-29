APSRTC Logistics to expand services

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), which started Logistics cargo services in 2017 and increased its revenue manifold in five years, is planning a massive expansion of services and increasing the cargo fleet of vehicles.



The APSRTC Logistics earned income of only Rs 9 crore in 2017 and now it increased its revenue to Rs 163 crore this financial year. The APSRTC Logistics has a fleet of more than 70 cargo vehicles. These vehicles are used for the transportation of goods to various destinations. Now the RTC Logistics(cargo) is planning to rope in more number of cargo vehicles to meet the demand from the customers.

The RTC cargo wing is collecting around 25,000 parcels a day. The corporation recently entered into MoUs with three cargo shipment companies for pick-up and delivery of parcels/goods.

APSRTC has taken over the ANL parcel service in 2016 when the revenue was only Rs 9 crore. Since then the RTC has opened a large number of counters in the state and started transportation of goods particularly the parcels to all districts of the state.

It has advantage of speedy transportation of goods compared to other transport vehicles and private transporters. The RTC operates more than 10,000 buses. Even bus drivers take the parcels for the delivery and serve the customers. Besides, many buses have dickey facility and it is used for transportation of parcels.

G Ravi Varma, executive director, APSRTC Cargo Services, said the APSRTC has introduced pick-up and delivery of parcels between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam cities on Ugadi and is planning to introduce similar service between Vijayawada and Hyderabad. He said there is a good response from the customers for the Vijayawada-Vizag cargo pick-up and delivery services.

RTC cargo is planning to introduce similar services between other destinations. He said the RTC entered into MoU with three logistics companies and would use their services for the pickup and delivery of goods.

Ravi Varma said the RTC is also planning transportation of vegetables and other agriculture products on a large scale in near future since the RTC cargo is operating vehicles in very quick manner compared to private transport operators. He said the RTC cargo has facility of operating more buses and cargo vehicles and it will be beneficial to expand the services in the future.