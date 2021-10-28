APSRTC to re-modernise 3,000 Palle Velugu buses

Chirala: APSRTC Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao announced that the government is planning to give a facelift to around 3,000 Palle Velugu buses and make them appear as new buses, soon.



Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, accompanied by the other RTC senior officials and local staff, inspected the Chirala bus depot. He verified the records in the office, shops, buses, and interacted with the passengers to find the issues bothering them. He ordered the shops to sell the products only at MRP and assured the public that they are going to step up the quality of services at the bus depots.

Speaking to the media, the RTC MD said that as part of the Swachh Andhra Pradesh programme, they are making sure that all bus stations have toilets. He said that they are constructing more and upgrading the toilets whenever necessary in the bus stations in the state with Rs 25 crore budget. He said that in his two-day tour to the district, he is going to make suggestions to the staff to stick to the schedules, explore opportunities to increase the income and decrease the expenditure to the organisation. The TRC MD said that the RTC made a good amount of money during the Dasara, and will continue to run extra services in future.

He said that the government is also going to take measures to control the private tour operators not damage the income of the RTC. As part of the tour, the MD visited the Kandukur bus depot by evening and reached Ongole for halting. He will continue the inspections at Ongole, Podili, Markapuram, and other important bus depots on Thursday.