Bank of India Vijayawada Zone cricket tourney

Vijayawada: Bank of India (BOI) under the guidance of Zonal Manager V Somasekhar conducted Vijayawada zone cricket tournament.

Three cluster teams AMO Guntur, ZO Vijayawada and AMO Tirupati participated in the tournament held at Pichukulagunta Ground at Arundelpet in Guntur. Arrangements for the tournament were conducted under the supervision of Guntur Area Manager N Seetharam in a grand way.

V Somasekhar, Zonal Manager, Vijayawada Zone, took part as chief guest. D Ram Prasad, Deputy Zonal Manager, Tirupati Area Manager K S Pavan Kumar and Nellore Branch Chief Manager coordinated with officers to conduct the event successfully.

Tirupati AMO team won the first prize and Guntur AMO team won the second prize. Vijayawada Zonal Manager V Somasekhar distributed trophies to winners. Sri Kalahasti Branch Manager N Jogireddy has been declared as man-of-the series.

Officials of 50 branches in Andhra Pradesh participated.