Bapatla: Collector irked over delay in construction works

Bapatla : District collector P Ranjit Basha has expressed his ire at the officials for the delay in the construction of village secretariats buildings, YSR Health Clinics, and buildings for Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

He reviewed government buildings construction with the PR Engineering officials at the Collectorate here on Thursday and directed the officials to suspend the AE working in the Panchayat Raj Department in Repalle for the delay in the execution of building construction works.

He warned that he will not tolerate delay in the execution of building construction works and directed the officials to complete the works in the stipulated time.

He said there is no progress in the building construction works in Korisepadu, Karamchedu, and Karlapalem mandals and instructed the officials to issue show-cause notices to the concerned AEs.

He directed the officials to complete the construction work relating to the priority building works by September 15 and instructed the officials to maintain the quality of work. He directed the officials to construct the arches in the Jagananna Colonies.

Panchayat Raj SE Hare Rama Krishna, Dwama PD Sankar Naik, District Housing Project Director Prasad were present.