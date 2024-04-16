Bapatla: ‘Extend cooperation for smooth conduct of polls’

Bapatla : Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal inspected the inter-district check-post at Vedullapalli on Monday and advised the people to not carry more than Rs 50,000 cash without any documented proof.

After inspecting the check-post, records and the procedure followed by the staff to check the vehicles, he ordered the staff to videograph the checking of vehicles passing through the check-post round-the-clock.

He instructed them to seize the vehicles if anyone tried to transport cash, articles, liquor, and other inducements and record the total procedure. He warned that if any staff is negligent in their duty, stringent action will be initiated against them.

He advised the people not to not carry more than Rs 50000, or jewelry in large quantities for scheduled events like marriages, etc, without any proof. He said that they have set up 12 check-posts at the borders of the district, and the checking of each vehicle is being monitored through the CCTV setup. He requested the people to cooperate with the police to conduct the elections smoothly.