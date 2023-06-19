BC leader Bode Ramachandra Yadav to float new political party

Vijayawada: Bode Ramachandra Yadav, Entrepreneur and BC leader of Punganuru Assembly constituency of Chittoor district, announced that a public meeting - Praja Simha Garjana - will be organised near Acharya Nagarjuna University of Guntur district on July 23 and a new political party will be floated on the occasion.

Ramachandra Yadav along with other BC leaders released posters in this regard in Vijayawada on Sunday. Later briefing the media, he alleged that the two main political parties - TDP and YSRCP - in Andhra Pradesh used BCs, SCs and STs as mere vote bank and neglected their development.

Yadav alleged that only some sections of the people were developed under the rule of both YSRCP and TDP. He informed that he will launch a new political party for the welfare and development of all sections of the society across the State at a public meeting to be held in Guntur district next month. He alleged the YSRCP is looting the State and the ruling party leaders are exploiting the mines and sand.

Bode Ramachandra Yadav was associated with the Jana Sena party and also contested the elections earlier.