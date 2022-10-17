BJP backs Amaravati as AP capital, reiterates Somu Veerraju

Vijayawada: People across the State brought their problems to the notice of the BJP during the Praja Poru, said BJP State president Somu Veerraju while addressing the party cadre at the party State headquarters here on Sunday. He released a book with the pictures of Praja Poru.

Expressing satisfaction over the Praja Poru which was started from Vijayawada and receiving stupendous response from people, he said that it was high time that the family parties and corrupt parties should be dislodged from power. He said that during that during the Praja Poru, 6,700 meetings were organised across the State and questioned the State government of its lapses.

He came down heavily on the ongoing Congress of the CPI in the city. He ridiculed that the CPI was holding the national conference when the party had no national status. He assailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that he did not know the meaning of decentralisation. He recalled that it was NT Rama Rao who decentralised the power by forming mandals abolishing Samithis.

He said that it was the BJP with Kanna Lakshminarayana at the helm introduced the resolution to divide the State into 20 districts.

Veerraju asserted that the BJP stuck to the policy of keeping Amaravati as the capital city and Visakhapatnam should be developed as a big city.

Referring to the poor condition of the roads in the State, he said that even the bullock carts could not pass on the roads.

The BJP leader took exception to the taking away the funds from Gram Panchayats. He appealed to people to unite and give a finishing touch to the YSRCP government.

BJP State general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the people expressed anguish over their problems and there was tremendous response from people to the Praja Poru. The BJP leaders explained the help extended by the Centre to the State and how the State government was deceiving people. He said that more such meetings would be conducted across the State.

Senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar congratulated the BJP cadres who organised the Praja Poru,