The birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Shyam Prasad Mukherjee, was grandly celebrated in the city. Somu Veerraju and other leaders paid floral tributes to Mukherjee's portrait at the BJP state office. Speaking on the occasion, Somu Veerraju mentioned that the party is organizing Mukherjee's birth anniversary celebrations across the country and emphasized that his life serves as an inspiration to the people. He praised Mukherjee's foresight and highlighted his bravery to stand against certain decisions made by Jawaharlal Nehru, including those regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Somu Veerraju also lauded Mukherjee's boldness in expressing his opinions even while serving in the cabinet alongside. He recalled that Mukherjee formed the Bharatiya Jana Sangh after disagreeing on these issues, with the belief that Kashmir is an integral part of India. He noted Mukherjee's questioning of Nehru's policies in the parliament.

Somu Veerraju commended Prime Minister Modi for taking steps to reclaim occupied Kashmir and for the development of the TTD Venkateswara Swamy Temple. He mentioned the increasing number of tourists visiting Kashmir and attributed this to Modi's implementation of Mukherjee's ideas. He emphasized the need to defeat corrupt parties in order to move the country forward and stated that Modi is implementing the aspirations of Mukherjee, who founded the party with a sense of patriotism.