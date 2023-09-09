Live
Just In
BJP condemns arrest of Chandrababu
Highlights
Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari condemned the arrest of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu without giving proper notice and his name was not in the FIR.
It is not proper to arrest him without seeking explanation and also without following procedure.
