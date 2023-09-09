BJP condemns arrest of Chandrababu

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari condemned the arrest of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu without giving proper notice and his name was not in the FIR.

It is not proper to arrest him without seeking explanation and also without following procedure.





ఈ రోజు చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారిని అరెస్ట్ చేయడం జరిగింది.సరైన నోటీసు ఇవ్వకుండా, ఎఫ్ఐఆర్ లో పేరు పెట్టకుండా, ఎక్సప్లనేషన్ తీసుకోకుండా, ప్రొసీజర్ ఫాలో కాకుండా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారిని అరెస్ట్ చేయడం సమర్ధనీయం కాదు. బిజెపి దీనిని ఖండిస్తుంది.




