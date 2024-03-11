BJP leaders demand cancellation of TDR bonds

Kakinada: Reacting to the complaint filed by the BJP last month, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau departments have taken steps to investigate the issue of TDR bonds in the city, said BJP city convener Gatti Satyanarayana.

He along with BJP leaders Mutta Naveen Krishna, Enimireddy Malakondaiah, Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, Mahila Morcha general secretary S Lakshmi Prasanna spoke to media on Sunday.

They demanded immediate de-notification of land acquired in Dummulapeta by issuing TDR bonds at high rates. Construction of an electrical substation and waste management plant at Dummula Peta should be encouraged on government land.

The BJP leaders alleged that TDR bonds are being issued to buy private lands at high prices in the name of public needs. They opined that the use of TDR bonds for land acquisition is against the rules. In the case of TDR bonds issued for

the acquisition of ten acres of land in Dummula Peta, some government officials and public representatives have been accused of getting illegal benefits.

BJP leaders have demanded the cancellation of TDR bonds issued against the rules and cases to be registered against the responsible officials. They warned that the BJP agitation will continue till then.

BJP leaders said that it was unethical to pledge government lands and buy private lands at high prices, and issuing TDR bonds for that purpose was illegal.