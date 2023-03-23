BJP preparing charge-sheet against CM: Somu Veerraju

Vijayawada (NTR district): BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the BJP has changed the adverse atmosphere in Kashmir after it assumed power at the Centre in 2014. He welcomed former Congress corporator Akula Kiran Kumar into the party. He inaugurated Ugadi celebrations at the party office here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Veerraju said the country achieved many things in the stewardship of Narendra Modi.

He recalled that BJP is the only party, which said that only Amaravati would be the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Veerraju said that the BJP has been preparing a charge sheet against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to explain the people about the deception of the CM. Vedic Pundit Siva Yajna Narayana Sarma recited the Panchanagam and he was felicitated by Veerraju.



