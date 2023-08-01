BJP seeks answers to its 9 questions

Vijayawada: BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy demanded the state government to give a reply to the nine questions posed by the BJP in the state. He alleged the YSRCP leaders and ministers are not giving replies to the questions raised by the BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari.

Addressing the media at the state party office here on Monday, Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the BJP is asking questions on the four years of YSRCP rule. He questioned why Andhra Pradesh is in third place in the country in child trafficking. He also wanted to know why the state is in the last position in south India in per capita income in spite of Andhra Pradesh achieving massive development in agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy asked why the state government is not utilising the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Centre and not utilising the grants of the Central government for the scheme. “Why the government is not able to supply drinking water to the people? Why the state government has not constructed 25 lakh houses for the poor? Why the state failed to provide medical facilities in the hospitals for the poor and why there are no medical facilities in the urban public health centres, community health centres, district hospitals and general hospitals? Why 80 per cent of corporate hospitals which are the panel hospitals are not treating the patients under the Aarogyasri scheme and why the government is not paying the pending bills? Why the government is not filling the 2.50 lakh posts lying vacant in the government departments? Why there are no repairs to the roads in the state?,” he said.

The BJP leader said the state party chief Purandeswari had questioned the failures of the government and asked why the YSRCP leaders and ministers are not responding to her queries. He hoped that the BJP will emerge as a strong force in the state by the 2024 Assembly elections.