BJP State general secretary congratulates Bhupathiraju

Eluru: BJP State general secretary Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Chaudhary on Sunday congratulated Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma, who has been appointed as a Union Minister.

Chaudhary said that Varma, the Member of Parliament of Narasapuram, who has served in various capacities in BJP for 34 years, getting a position as Union Minister is proof that every worker who has worked hard in BJP is recognised. Later, Chaudhary attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Ministers.