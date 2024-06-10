Live
- With fire in the belly, Bandi Sanjay walks into Modi team
- Embrace radiant skin and bold lips for a fresh look
- Reducing single-use plastics for a sustainable future
- Welfare Party of India congratulates Chandrababu Naidu
- Hands-on approaches to enhance theoretical understanding
- Young adults, women more susceptible to multiple sclerosis, experts say
- Reopening of schools gets postponed by a day
- 12-foot python strays into residential area in Srisailam
- TGPSC to Conduct Certificate Verification Group-4, merit list released
- Krishna district people disappointed as Balashouri misses Union Cabinet berth
Just In
BJP State general secretary congratulates Bhupathiraju
Highlights
Eluru: BJP State general secretary Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Chaudhary on Sunday congratulated Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma, who has been appointed as a Union Minister.
Chaudhary said that Varma, the Member of Parliament of Narasapuram, who has served in various capacities in BJP for 34 years, getting a position as Union Minister is proof that every worker who has worked hard in BJP is recognised. Later, Chaudhary attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Ministers.
