BJP State general secretary congratulates Bhupathiraju

BJP State general secretary Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Chaudhary congratulating Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma in Delhi on Sunday
BJP State general secretary Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Chaudhary congratulating Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma in Delhi on Sunday

Eluru: BJP State general secretary Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Chaudhary on Sunday congratulated Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma, who has been appointed as a Union Minister.

Chaudhary said that Varma, the Member of Parliament of Narasapuram, who has served in various capacities in BJP for 34 years, getting a position as Union Minister is proof that every worker who has worked hard in BJP is recognised. Later, Chaudhary attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Ministers.

