BJP state leader Ranga Raju hoists flag

BJP state senior leader Jupudi Ranga Raju hoisting the national flag at the party district office in Guntur on Thursday
Highlights

Guntur: BJP state leader Jupudi Ranga Raju hoisted the national flag at the BJP district office here on Thursday on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, he said everybody got right to hoist the national flag after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and recalled that in response to the call given by Modi everybody is hoisting the national flag on their house. He said that many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for this day.

BJP leaders Palapati Ravikumar, Charaka Kumar Gaud, Cherukuri Tirupati Rao, Jandhyala Ramalinga Sastry, V Gangadhar, Padmanabham, Nagamalleswari were present.

