BJP takes out candle rally in memory of partition horrors

BJP state president D Purandeswari speaking to media in Vijayawada on Monday
BJP state president D Purandeswari speaking to media in Vijayawada on Monday 

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari flagged off a candle rally on the BRTS Road here on Monday to mark the horrific partition of...

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari flagged off a candle rally on the BRTS Road here on Monday to mark the horrific partition of the country that occurred during the Independence Day. The BJP state president and other BJP leaders paid homage to the persons who lost their lives after the partition of the country.

Later, addressing the media, Purandeswari said that several lakhs of people lost their lives due to the Partition on August 14. The candle rally programme was taken up to inform the present generation about the horrific incidents of the partition. She said that the country lost so much due to the partition and the brotherhood was lost. Purandeswari said that following the instructions of the Central government, Vibhajeet and Vibhishan programme was taken up. “Every household should hoist tricolour atop their houses and celebrate the Independence Day in a grand manner,” she said.

