Boating resumes in Krishna river

Vijayawada(NTR District): It was a delightful day for several hundreds of visitors, who enjoyed boat ride in Krishna river on Sunday after a gap of three months.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) had suspended boating in Krishna river due to floods and now resumed the operations as floodwater levels were decreased. This deprived several people of boating enjoyment and also APTDC lost lakhs of rupees income this rainy season.

The APTDC lost income in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. There were no visitors at Punnami ghat and Bhavani island for the past two years. But, this year the APTDC can earn revenue by attracting tourists and visitors by operating boats and providing services like cottages and restaurant.

Boat ride in Krishna river is a memorable experience for many people, who come to Vijayawada city. The APTDC is operating boats from Punnami ghat. Now, the APTDC is hopeful of getting good revenue as the visitors enjoy boat riding in Karthika masam.

The boating ticket price is Rs 120 for adults and Rs 90 for children from Berm Park to Bhavani island. The boat drops the visitors at the island and picks up there. For speed boat, the ticket price for adults 2+1 child is Rs 600. For Jet skie (Water scooter), the price is Rs 295.

Dharani Pantoon boat (15 minutes and 6 members), the ticket price is Rs 200 for adults and Rs 150 for children. For Kanaka Durga boat (15 minutes and 12 members), the ticket price for adults is Rs 200 and Rs 150 for children. Besides, Bodhisiri, Pantoon and Bhavani boat are also available for birthday parties and all cultural events, said APTDC Vijayawada Divisional Manager Ch Srinivasa Rao. He said the APTDC operates various types of boats and visitors can enjoy boating in Krishna river. He said they are hopeful of earning revenue this season, adding that the APTDC lost revenue due to Covid two years in 2020 and 2021. He said visitors can also celebrate birthday parties and other events on the boats and cottages.

He said the boating was resumed and would continue as usual without hindrances, if the floodwater levels are low.