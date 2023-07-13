Botcha Satyanarayana releases eligible list for admissions into AP RGUKT

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana recently released the list of eligible students for admission in the year 2023-2024 at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGUKT) in Vijayawada. The Minister congratulated the students who qualified for admission to the IIIT courses. These courses have a duration of six years and are offered at four campuses located in Srikakulam, Nuzividu, Ongole, and Idupulapaya, with a total of 4,400 seats available.

The counseling process for admissions will take place from the 20th to the 25th of this month and will be based on the results of the' class 10 examinations. Minister Botsa assured that students who achieve merit in their class 10 exams will definitely be granted admission. It was mentioned that a total of 38,355 students have applied for the 4,400 available seats.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana stated that there are no issues in the four campuses of RGUKTs except a slight shortage of staff. He said that the recruitment process will be completed soon, ensuring 100% teacher appointments.

















( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan )







