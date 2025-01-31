Call for collective efforts to end stigma of leprosy

Vijayawada: Collective efforts are needed to end the social stigma and discrimination against the leprosy-infected people, said Dr K Padmavati, director of public health and family welfare.

She said World Leprosy Day is observed on January 30 in India to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. She participated in an awareness programme on leprosy at VIMS Physiotherapy College in Gollapudi on Thursday. Addressing the physiotherapy students, Dr Padmavati said ‘Sparsa’ leprosy awareness campaign will be continued from January 30 to February 23 in the state and efforts will be made to identify the cases and cure the victims. She made it clear that stigma and discrimination against the leprosy victims can be ended by only vigorous campaign in the society.

Dr Padmavati said the leprosy is caused by a micro bacterium leprae and it was discovered by scientist Hansen. She said leprosy is also called as Hasen’s disease because he discovered the bacterium that caused leprosy.

She said leprosy can be cured by multidrug therapy (MDT), which is available in all primary health care centres free of cost.

Dr Padmavati lamented that stigma and discrimination continues in the society against the leprosy victims and appealed to the people to work together to dispel the stigma and misconceptions.

She said disability among the infected people can be minimised by identifying the problem in the early stages.

NTR district leprosy eradication officer Dr Usharani presided over the awareness programme. National Leprosy Eradication Programme staff, Kondapalli PHC staff, physiotherapy students and college staff and others attended the awareness programme.