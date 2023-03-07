Call to patronise Lepakshi handicrafts

Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairperson B Vijayalakshmi exhorted the people to buy handicrafts products from Lepakshi to help the artisans lead honourable lives. Along with Lepakshi Executive Director B Viswa, she visited the Lepakshi Thematic exhibition being organised by Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation at Bapu Museum here on Monday.





Addressing the gathering, Vijayalakshmi said that the handicrafts reflect the great Indian culture and traditions. The poor artisans are making various art forms with utmost skills. These artefacts are available at lowest price for the consumers since there are no middlemen. She said that Lepakshi is the brand ambassador of handicrafts men.





Executive Director Viswa said that the government is providing marketing facilities to the handicrafts men in order to help them to sustain. The artisans are also being given skill training from time to time and the aged artisans are given pensions. However, the people should help the artisans by purchasing the products.





The exhibition here would run for ten days where people could find Chikan embroidery fabrics, glass jewellery, printed dress material, Madhubani paintings, batik painting, Kalankari painting, lace dress material, toys from Yetikoppaka and Kondapalli, terracotta potteries, carpets, cane furniture, dress material from Mangalagiri, Chirala and other places, black metal art pieces, Nirmal paintings, and others. Lepakshi managers M Suresh, Ramakrishna, State BC Welfare department principal secretary B Chandramowli, staff T Rajasekhar, P Siva and others participated.



