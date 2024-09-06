  • Menu
Capital hospital donates Rs 25L

Capital hospital donates Rs 25L
Highlights

Vijayawada: Capital hospitals, Vijayawada has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Budameru and Krishna river flood victims. Hospital MD Dr Manne Harish and Dr VSR Bhupal, chief cardiologist handed over the cheque to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday in Vijayawada.

The CM praised the generosity of the hospital. Hospital MD said it is the responsibility of the hospital management to stand by the government and to help the flood victims.

