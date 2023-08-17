Centre gives nod for Guntur–Bibinagar doubling project

Vijayawada: Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, informed the media on Wednesday that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved two major projects of doubling including Mudkhed–Medchal and Mahbubnagar–Dhone section and Guntur–Bibinagar section under the jurisdiction of South Central Railway. These two projects will facilitate introduction of new trains and additional freight transportation to the benefit of two Telugu States.

The doubling of Mudkhed-Dhone (417.88 km) is estimated to cost Rs 4,686.09 crore that will ease the traffic congestion between Balharshah-Kazipet-Secunderabad and Kazipet-Vijayawada as the goods traffic bound to North-South can be routed via new double line section.

The project passes through Nanded district of Maharashtra, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana and Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The second project is Guntur–Bibinagar doubling project (239 km) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,853.23 crore. This section connects southern and eastern parts of India like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha to central and western parts of India like Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

It is the shortest route from Secunderabad to Guntur/Vijayawada and doubling of the section improves the mobility between Secunderabad and Guntur/Vijayawada. Guntur-Bibinagar is an alternative route between Secunderabad and Vijayawada avoiding highly congested and stressed routes via Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam.

The project passes through Guntur and Palnadu districts of Andhra Pradesh and Nalgonda and Yadadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana. The total area of these districts is 23,180.38 sq km. There are 1,070 villages in these districts which are near to the project area.