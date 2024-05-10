CFD stresses on transparent, violence-free polls

Vijayawada: Around-table meeting of Citizens for Democracy (CFD) here on Thursday stressed on conducting elections in Andhra Pradesh freely and transparently.

Addressing the meeting on 'Vote to protect yourself and Let the Democracy win', secretary of Citizens for Democracy and former state election commissioner Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar appealed to the police department to act in an unbiased manner and the polling staff should take precautions to conduct the elections fairly. He condemned the overenthusiasm evinced by some police officers at Chittoor causing inconvenience to people. He welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of India stopping the direct benefit transfer which is intended to induce the voters. Dr Ramesh Kumar informed people that the CFD set up www.apelectionwatch.com website to counter the irregularities during the polling and appealed to them to utilise it.

Noted film lyric writer Jonnavuttla Ramalingeswara Rao, who is contesting the election from Vijayawada Central constituency, appealed to people to use the vote as a weapon. He suggested that the contesting candidates should observe the rules and regulations issued by the Election Commission and strive to defeat the anti-social elements.

Joint secretary of CFD Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy who coordinated the meeting said that people should choose the better alternative since we could not formulate the alternatives in the present conditions. He appealed to people to elect the candidates who would strive to solve the problems like unemployment, poverty, inequalities, illiteracy, corruption and violence.

Noted political scientist Prof Kondaveeti Chinnaya Suri said the democracy would flourish only with the informed citizens. He recalled that only four percent people participated in the elections conducted in India in 1927 and the percentage has gone up to 10 per cent in 1935, 14 per cent in 1946 and 45 per cent in 1952. "The percentage in 2019 elections had gone up to 80 per cent. which is laudable,” he said. However, the percentage of urban voting had remained less than 65 per cent which should improve.

Noted physician Dr G Samaram appealed to people not to convert the elections into a money festival. He appealed to the newly registered voters to exercise their right to vote.

Major General B Venkat Rao, recipient of Param Visisht Seva Medal, said that a good political system should be in place to provide safety and security for the people.

Former Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Dr Jandhyala Sankar, Pensioners Party Subbarayan, Rotary Club former Governor Dr Kamineni Pattabhiramaiah, noted writer GV Purnachand, High Court advocate P Raviteja, Radhika and others participated.

Later, Jonnavittula, Dr Ramesh Kumar and Vallamreddy Lakshmana Rao released the Video CD with the song 'Voter-Let's Vote.'