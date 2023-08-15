Chandrayaan-3 gets even closer to Moon

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday conducted another orbit reduction manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to take it further closer to the surface of Moon. The spacecraft achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km, said ISRO. "Orbit circularisation phase commences. Precise manoeuvre performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km.

The next operation is planned for Wednesday (August 16, 2023), around 0830 hours," posted ISRO on X. The orbit circularisation phase is an intermediate process aiming to adjust the spacecraft's velocity and orbital path, thereby ensuring the spacecraft revolves around the Moon in a near-circular trajectory. It is crucial for enabling gradual descent towards the lunar surface, ensuring the lander touches down gently, minimizing the risk of damage.



After August 16, when the Chandrayaan-3 completes the Moon-bound maneuvers, it will head to the next crucial stage. The landing module, on August 17, consisting of the lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan), will disengage from the propulsion module.

Post that, de-boost maneuvers will be done on the lander, positioning it for lunar landing. Chandrayaan-3 is expected to touchdown on the Moon on August 23. After its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit on August 5, following which two orbit reduction maneuvers were carried out on August 6 and 9.