Chillakallu: Special check posts in inter-state districts to check liquor, cash flow

Chillakallu (NTR district) : NTR district collector S Dilli Rao addressing the coordination meeting with the officials of NTR district and Suryapet district of Telangana here on Tuesday said that special check posts are set up along with border of the two districts to implement strict vigilance to check smuggling of liquor, cash and valuable articles and in order to conduct elections in fair and peaceful atmosphere.

Collectors of both the districts Dilli Rao and S Venkata Rao, NTR district commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata and Suryapet district SP B K Rahul Hegde, NTR joint collector Dr P Sampat Kumar and the officials of revenue, police, excise, transport, income tax, commercial tax, GST, forest, banking and returning officers attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed various issues including better coordination and cooperation in the smooth conduct of elections in a peaceful atmosphere. The meeting underlined the importance of following the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

Dilli Rao said that flying squads and static surveillance teams are actively working and the model code of conduct is effectively implemented on both sides. Stressing on the necessity of continuance of the cooperation and coordination, the collector said that this should continue till the end of the election process.

He said that the check posts at Muktyala, Garikapadu, Vatsavayi and others are very important and the Garikapadu check post was already strengthened. It would be further extended, if necessary, he added. All the check posts are working round the clock.

Commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata said that such meetings would help to exchange information and for better coordination between various enforcing agencies. He said that there are five composite check posts in the limits of four police stations. In addition to nine inter-state check posts, six check posts are functioning inside the NTR district, the police commissioner said. The number of check posts would be increased if necessary. Vehicle checking would be intensified further. He said that so far property worth Rs 3.6 crore was seized including Rs 1.5 crore in cash.

Suryapet district collector Venkat Rao said that inter-state check posts were set up during the Telangana Assembly elections in 2023 and the information sharing yielded good results then. He said that similar information sharing would continue now also. Integrated check posts were set up each with at least ten personnel.

Suryapet SP Bk Rahul Hegde said that Ramapuram Cross road and Dondapadu cross points were key in the Telangana and Andhra borders. Check posts were arranged at these points and they were connected with police control room and election control room. CCTVs were arranged at all these check posts. District-level grievance redressal committee is working to release the seizures.

Nandigama RO A Ravindra Rao, Jaggaiahpet RO G Venkateswarlu, Kodada RDO Ch Suryanarayana, NTR district ADPC and police nodal officer M Krishnamurthy Naidu, LDM K Priyanka, and other nodal officers were present.