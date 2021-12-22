CJI NV Ramana to visit native village Ponnavaram

Vijayawada: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will visit his native place Ponnavaram village in Veerulapadu mandal in Krishna district on December 25. The CJI is visiting his native place for the first time after assuming the charge as the Chief Justice.

Krishna District Collector J Nivas, Sub Collector G Surya Sai Praveen Chand and other officials visited Ponnavaram village on Wednesday and inspected the arrangements for the CJI's visit. Justice Ramana will stay at the residence of his cousin Nutalapati Veeranarayana.

Mandal tahsildar G Victor Babu, MPDO Ramakrishna Naik and others were present during the inspection.