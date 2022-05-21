CM Jagan leaves for 5-day WEF Summit

Vijayawada: A delegation of officials from the State led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) summit to be held from May 22 to 26.

The Chief Minister's team will be focusing on attracting investments to Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister is going to meet industrialists and representatives of big companies during his visit. The State officials would explain the growth opportunities following the expansion of Visakha, Kakinada and Krishnapatnam ports and setting up of new airports. They would also explain the potential for development on Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridors. The team would also focus on ensuring industrial growth while protecting the environment. Subjects like real time data, mechanisation and automation would also be discussed during deliberations.

An AP Pavilion has been set up at the WEF. The summit which was scheduled to held in December last year was postponed due to Covid and it is now scheduled to be held from May 22 to 26.