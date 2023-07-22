CM keen on weavers’ welfare: Jogi Ramesh

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh claimed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only CM, who recognised and respected the weaver community and helping them with financial assistance for their livelihood. The CM had released Rs 969.77 crore in five years to 80,686 weavers, who have been working on the loom, under Nethanna Nestham scheme.

District-level Nethanna Nestham programme was held at Guduru of Krishna district on Friday. The Minister attended as the chief guest and addressed the weavers. He stated that the Chief Minister had fulfilled 100 per cent of his promises given during 2019 elections as well as in the manifesto for the weaver community. As per his vow of giving a benefit of Rs 24,000 every year, CM Jagan is providing this financial benefit without fail, he added.

The Minister said that the government had released all five tranches of the amount to the weavers. He informed that around 4,386 weavers benefited with Rs 10.52 crore in Krishna district alone. Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu said the State has been witnessing revolutionary changes in education, health and employment sectors. He said under Nethanna Nestham scheme, weavers, who have their own loom, will be benefited with Rs 24,000 every year. He informed that the amount will be credited directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts.

Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagireddy, Machilipatnam Mayor Moka Venkateswaramma, KDCC Bank Chairman Tatineni Padmavathi and others participated in the meeting.