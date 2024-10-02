Live
- Turkish military kills 13 'terrorists' in Iraq, Syria: Ministry
- Marked by congeniality, Walz-Vance debate a polar opposite of acrimonious Harris-Trump encounter
- Chandrababu Participates in Swachhta Hi Seva Program in Machilipatnam
- YS Jagan and YSRCP Leaders Pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri
- Apple October Event 2024: M4 MacBook Pro 14 Specifications Leaked
- CM Nitish hesitant to meet PM Modi on Bihar flood crisis: Tejashwi Yadav
- England team arrives in Multan ahead of Test series against Pakistan
- South Africa cracks down on labour law violations
- Apple To Launch iPhone SE Without Home Button in 2025
- PM Modi celebrates decade of Swachh Bharat Mission, inaugurates major cleanliness projects
Just In
CM Naidu for Machilipatnam today
Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana on Tuesday inspected the arrangements in Machilipatnam for the...
Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana on Tuesday inspected the arrangements in Machilipatnam for the visit of CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.
CM will participate in various programmes in the port city of Machilipatnam to mark the Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi and interact with the students and sanitation workers as part of the Swachata Hi Seva programme.
The state-wide ‘Swachata Hi Seva’ programme will be concluded on Wednesday. The CM will arrive at the National Law College in a helicopter from Vijayawada. He will interact with the students and later will inspect the dumping yard.
The CM will participate in a programme at TTD Kalyana mandapam and interact with the sanitary workers. He will distribute uniforms, sanitary and safety materials to the workers.
Minister Narayana on Tuesday convened a meeting with the officials of the Urban Development, revenue, Municipal Corporation and other departments. Krishna district collector DK Balaji, SP R Gangadhara Rao and other officials were present. He asked the officials to make the CM’s visit a grand success in Machilipatnam.
He said the CM will participate in the Swachata Hi Seva programme and will visit some parts of Machilipatnam. Referring to Machilipatnam, he said the state government will supply drinking water to the denizens by tap connections. He said the NDA government will not tolerate the encroachments and will demolish at any cost.