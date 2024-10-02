CM Naidu for Machilipatnam today

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana on Tuesday inspected the arrangements in Machilipatnam for the visit of CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

CM will participate in various programmes in the port city of Machilipatnam to mark the Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi and interact with the students and sanitation workers as part of the Swachata Hi Seva programme.

The state-wide ‘Swachata Hi Seva’ programme will be concluded on Wednesday. The CM will arrive at the National Law College in a helicopter from Vijayawada. He will interact with the students and later will inspect the dumping yard.

The CM will participate in a programme at TTD Kalyana mandapam and interact with the sanitary workers. He will distribute uniforms, sanitary and safety materials to the workers.

Minister Narayana on Tuesday convened a meeting with the officials of the Urban Development, revenue, Municipal Corporation and other departments. Krishna district collector DK Balaji, SP R Gangadhara Rao and other officials were present. He asked the officials to make the CM’s visit a grand success in Machilipatnam.

He said the CM will participate in the Swachata Hi Seva programme and will visit some parts of Machilipatnam. Referring to Machilipatnam, he said the state government will supply drinking water to the denizens by tap connections. He said the NDA government will not tolerate the encroachments and will demolish at any cost.