CM sets ambitious target for tourism growth in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set an ambitious target for Andhra Pradesh to become the premier destination for tourism, aiming for a 20% growth rate in the sector for the fiscal year 2025-26. At a review meeting at the Secretariat in Vijayawada on Thursday, the Chief Minister assessed tourism development initiatives in the state.

Over the past six months, the government has secured memorandums of understanding (MoUs) amounting to Rs 1,217 crore in tourism investments. Notably, 11 tourism resorts and hotels have been developed at a cost of Rs 45 crore. Additionally, under the Central government schemes, several sites have been earmarked for development, including Annavaram Temple, Gandikota, Akhanda Godavari, Araku, Lambasingi, Ahobilam, and Nagarjuna Sagar.

To further promote tourism, plans are underway to organise two international events and 12 mega events at various tourist spots across the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of branding key destinations such as Gandikota, Kadapa Dargah, Ontimitta Srirama Temple, Somasila Reservoir, and Srisailam. Given the increasing number of pilgrims visiting Srisailam Temple, he directed officials to implement measures to widen roads to alleviate traffic congestion.

Naidu also highlighted the need to promote natural farming products, including organic items, at tourist locations and suggested training chefs to offer delectable cuisine. Enhancing facilities at Gandikota, Suryalanka, and Lambasingi were identified as a priority. Furthermore, the Chief Minister called for the development of Visakhapatnam Beach to meet international standards and requested the formulation of a comprehensive action plan within three months to advance tourism in the state.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Nukasani Balaji, and other officials attended the meeting.