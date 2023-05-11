CM trying to create rift between Amaravati farmers, poor: CPI

Vijayawada: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to create a rift between the poor people and the farmers of the Amaravati region by distributing the house site pattas in the R-5 zone area in Amaravati.

Ramakrishna responded on the decision taken by the State government to distribute house site pattas to the poor in the capital region of Amaravati. Ramakrishna has questioned why the State government was not distributing 1,500 acres of government land located in the capital region to the poor.

The CPI leader has alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been trying to destroy capital Amaravati.

He said the CPI has been demanding that the government should allot two cents of house sites to the poor in urban areas and three cents in rural areas for construction of houses. He said one cent house site being allotted by the State government to the poor would be of no use because it would not be sufficient for a four-member family.

He said the Chief Minister has announced that the administrative capital will be shifted to Vizag and questioned why the Chief Minister was not allotting the house sites to the poor in the new administrative capital Vizag. He said no one should raise objection for allotment of house sites to the poor. Ramakrishna has demanded that Chief Minister Jagan should develop the capital in Amaravati.