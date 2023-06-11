CM YS Jagan to launch Vidya Kanuka kits distribution tomorrow

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Krosuru village of Palnadu district on June 12 to launch distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to students for the fourth consecutive year.

The Chief Minister will leave for Krosuru from camp office at 9 am on Monday. He will lay foundation for developmental works at AP Model School and later launch school kits distribution.

It may be noted that Chief Minister in a recent review directed the officials to ensure timely distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits and books to students at the time of beginning of academic year.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that steps have been taken for the distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits and 93 per cent of the materials which are part of kits had reached their destinations. They said that books are also ready for distribution.