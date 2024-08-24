Collector takes part in two Gram Sabhas

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Srijana participated in two Gram Sabhas as the chief guest held at Jupudi village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal along with Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad and Chillakallu village of Jaggayyapeta mandal along with MLA Sriram Rajagopal alias Tataiah here on Friday. She planted saplings and inspected wealth creation centres.

As part of 13,326 Gram Sabha conducted in the state, the NTR district administration conducted Grama Sabhas across the district.

Addressing the villagers, collector Srijana said the government is sanctioning works in the villages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) and the villagers can decide the works after discussions.

She said the objective of the government is to provide drinking water tap connections, individual toilets, construction of CC roads, maintenance of drainages and other infrastructure facilities.

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said the state government had sanctioned Rs 22.50 crore for the development of villages in the constituency.

Jaggaiahpet MLA Rajagopal participating in Gram Sabha at Chillakallu said the development works will be executed in a transparent manner without any corruption.

Nandigama RDO A Ravindra Rao, DPO SV Siva Prasad, DWMA PD J Sunitha, Special Officer G Uma Maheswara Rao and other officials and people’s representatives were present.