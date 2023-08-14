Compensate sectt staff for delay in declaration of probation

VIJAYAWADA: APJAC Amaravati leaders said the ward and village secretariat staff suffered monetary loss due to the delay in declaration of probation and asked the State government to compensate the employees for the loss they incurred.



JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P Damodara Rao and State village and ward secretariat staff organisation leaders attended a State-level meeting organised at the Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Secretariat employees’ organisations from across the State participated in the meeting. The association State president V Arlaiah said the secretariat staff suffered loss due to delay in declaration of the probation by the government.

He said in the first phase the probation was delayed by nine months and in the second phase five months.

Later, the JAC leaders demanded that the government should give specific assurance to cover the loss suffered by the secretariat staff and also demanded for the sanctioning of two notional increments. They said the ANM, VAA Agriculture, horticulture and sericulture staff members were facing problems due to the delay in starting the transfers’ process. Andhra Pradesh Grama, Ward Secretariat Employees organisation general secretary P Govinda Rao, treasurer B Jagadish, vice-president G Jyothy and other leaders attended the State-level meeting.