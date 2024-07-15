  • Menu
Compensation sought for Polavaram oustees

Author of book ‘When Godavari Comes: People’s History of a River’ R Umamaheshwari speaking at a seminar on Polavaram project in Vijayawada on Sunday. CPM politburo member B V Raghavulu, state secretary V Srinivasa Rao, former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao and MLC Illa Venkateswara Rao also seen (Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan )
CPM politburo member Raghavulu wants govt to set up panels for tribals displaced by Polavaram project similar to ones formed for compensation of farmers who gave lands for Amaravati capital and Polavaram canals

Vijayawada: CPM national politburo member B V Raghavulu demanded the state government to appoint a committee to resolve the problems of Polavaram project displaced families who lost their houses and livelihood. Raghavulu lamented that the governments from 201 4 to 2024 neglected the problems of Polavaram displaced families, particularly the tribals.

Noted researcher and author G Umamaheswari and others also spoke at a seminar on Polavaram conducted at Balotsav Bhavan here on Sunday by CPM. CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao presided. Raghavulu said people’s problems should be addressed first in construction of the irrigation projects but it has not happened in the case of Polavaram. He demanded the government to pay compensation to the displaced tribals, who lost everything.

He said the government constituted committees to pay compensation to farmers who gave lands for construction of capital Amaravati and Polavaram canal and such committee should be formed for Polavaram displaced families also.

He sought a probe into irregularities took place in construction of the Polavaram project and destruction of diaphragm wall and cofferdam.

CPM leaders and experts discussed the whitepaper released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Polavaram project at the seminar.

