Congress 'Jana Jagarana Yatra' from November 14

Vijayawada: In response to the call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee will launch a massive membership drive from Tuesday. The APCC will also take out Jana Jagarana Yatra across the state from November 14 in protest against the policies of the state and the Central governments.

APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath will be the chief guest for the launch of the membership drive from Tuesday and AICC secretaries C D Meyyappan and Christopher Tilak, state organising secretary Shaik Mastan Vali, senior Congress leaders K V P Ramachandra Rao, MM Pallam Raju, J D Seelam, Dr Chinta Mohan, Gidugu Rudraraju, Kamalamma and others would participate.

Addressing the media here on Monday, PCC chief Dr Sailajanath appealed to the Congress cadre across the state to make the membership drive a grand success.

He also exhorted the Congress cadres to make Jana Jagarana Yatra a grand success to put an end to the chaotic rule of the Centre and the state governments. "The Congress leaders should learn the people's problems and strive to solve them," he said.

Referring to the Jana Jagarana Yatra, the PCC president said that the yatra would be launched from Vijayawada to explain the people about the failures of the governments. "The Congress would undertake agitations from November 18 to 29 as part of the Yatra," he said.

The PCC chief announced that the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh liberation day would be celebrated on the birthday of Indira Gandhi on November 19.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating conditions in the country, he asserted that only Congress could set the things right. He demanded immediate rollback of the prices of fuels and the cooking gas which are breaking the back of the common man.