Congress will be voted to power at Centre, asserts Rudra Raju

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju on Monday exuded confidence that the Congress Party would be voted to power in upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister. He further said that people of the country were fed up with the anti-people’s policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Rudra Raju addressed a press conference along with Telganana CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Andhra Ratna Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Rudra Raju criticised the BJP for selling all government assets to private persons and for its failure to create employment opportunities to the youth in the country. He defined BJP as Babu, Jagan and Pawan party.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that the KCR’s government would be defeated in the Assembly polls in TS and the Congress would regain power in the State.

APCC working presidents Mastan Vali, Sunkaka Padmasri, AICC member Meda Suresh, national secretary Raksha Ramayya, party leader Mamatha Nagireddy and others participated.