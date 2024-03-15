Cops from inter-state border districts meet

Mylavaram: The police officers in the inter-state border districts met here on Thursday with Mylavaram assistant commissioner of police S Muralimohan in the chair to discuss the action plan to curb the flow of liquor and cash across the borders of the two states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in view of the forthcoming general elections.

Assistant commissioners of police, circle inspectors, sub-inspectors and the special branch officials and the staff from the border districts of the two states attended the meeting.

The meeting has decided to set up check posts and deploy special mobile teams on all the key roads connecting the two states. The meeting had also discussed all alternative arrangements to stop the illegal transportation more efficiently.

The police would exchange information regarding the setting up of check posts and deployment of mobile teams.

The police officers discussed the working of border check posts situated on the Telangana border side and the proposed posts in Andhra Pradesh. So far, these check posts focused on flow of liquor, cash and goods. Henceforth they also focus on the prevention of anti-social elements from entering the two states.

The officials discussed the exchange of information regarding the movement of rowdy elements and trouble makers.

The meeting also discussed the consequences on the days of pre-poll, polling day and after polling. They have decided to seek the cooperation of informers of the department and the police officers of the border districts.

The meeting has decided to observe the movement of the passengers moving across the borders.

The Khammam border district police officials were urged to provide the information of the persons who smuggle Ganja and gutka and liquor from the border villages to Andhra Pradesh. They discussed the necessary action to be taken to prevent untoward incidents during the elections. The habitual offenders who indulged in crimes during the last elections should be identified and necessary bind over cases should be filed against them.

They emphasised on the coordination between the police officials of the border districts to improve information exchange. The police would form WhatsApp groups with the title Border Police groups with all the mobile numbers of Khammam and AP border districts.

